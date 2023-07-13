Madison Asset Management LLC Has $8.32 Million Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,651 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $8,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 451 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $476.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $352.63 and a 1-year high of $490.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $440.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $424.47.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.70 earnings per share. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 39.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.85.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares in the company, valued at $171,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares in the company, valued at $171,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,422 shares of company stock worth $25,405,260. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.