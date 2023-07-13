Madison Asset Management LLC Has $4.63 Million Position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,615 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $4,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 21,054 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 6.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 73,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,754 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 30,821.4% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 8,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 8,630 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commvault Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $74.82 on Thursday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.26 and a fifty-two week high of $75.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Commvault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 13.55% and a negative net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $203.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $62,122.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,697.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Commvault Systems news, Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $62,122.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,697.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 7,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $502,519.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 504,067 shares in the company, valued at $32,512,321.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,103 shares of company stock worth $2,732,426 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVLT shares. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

About Commvault Systems

(Free Report)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Featured Stories

