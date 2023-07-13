Madison Asset Management LLC Has $12.94 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,389 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,780 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $12,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 273.9% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. JMP Securities reduced their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on PayPal from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on PayPal from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.33.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PYPL opened at $70.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.30 and its 200-day moving average is $72.20. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.95 and a fifty-two week high of $103.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.