Madison Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 62.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 101,311 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Ciena worth $13,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its position in Ciena by 4,262.8% during the 1st quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 65,398 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,755,000 after acquiring an additional 63,899 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ciena by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 362,534 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,040,000 after buying an additional 10,611 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Ciena during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 1,212.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 57,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 53,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 27.1% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,425 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 11,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $177,311.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 449,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,092,168.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $51,730.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,512,171.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,174 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $177,311.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 449,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,092,168.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,007 shares of company stock worth $847,234. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $43.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $56.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.86 and a 200 day moving average of $47.59.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. Ciena had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CIEN shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ciena from $74.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Ciena from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ciena from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Ciena from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.63.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

