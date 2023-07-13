Madison Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 76.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 159,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 69,000 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $5,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EQT. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the first quarter worth $497,156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 6,029.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $221,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319,457 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in shares of EQT during the first quarter valued at $163,646,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 66.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $382,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 1,160.9% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,123,265 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,877 shares in the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at EQT

In related news, CAO Todd James sold 31,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total transaction of $1,201,915.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,518,955.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQT Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EQT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on EQT from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Stephens initiated coverage on EQT in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on EQT from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on EQT from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on EQT from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.61.

NYSE:EQT opened at $39.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.15. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $51.97.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 41.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 5.33%.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Featured Articles

