loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Director Sells $20,497.95 in Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) Director Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $20,497.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 861,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,407.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dan Binowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 6th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $19,598.04.

On Friday, June 16th, Dan Binowitz sold 4,517 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $9,079.17.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $21,397.86.

On Monday, June 12th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total value of $21,497.85.

On Friday, June 9th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total value of $20,897.91.

On Monday, June 5th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total value of $18,798.12.

On Monday, May 15th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $17,298.27.

On Friday, May 12th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total value of $18,498.15.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $17,798.22.

On Monday, May 8th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $16,798.32.

loanDepot Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of LDI stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $2.15. The stock had a trading volume of 191,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,011. loanDepot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $3.02. The firm has a market cap of $683.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On loanDepot

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). loanDepot had a negative net margin of 29.28% and a negative return on equity of 44.95%. The firm had revenue of $207.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.44 million. As a group, analysts forecast that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter worth about $26,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of loanDepot during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of loanDepot during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

