loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Director Sells $20,497.95 in Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDIGet Free Report) Director Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $20,497.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 861,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,407.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dan Binowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, July 6th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $19,598.04.
  • On Friday, June 16th, Dan Binowitz sold 4,517 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $9,079.17.
  • On Wednesday, June 14th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $21,397.86.
  • On Monday, June 12th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total value of $21,497.85.
  • On Friday, June 9th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total value of $20,897.91.
  • On Monday, June 5th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total value of $18,798.12.
  • On Monday, May 15th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $17,298.27.
  • On Friday, May 12th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total value of $18,498.15.
  • On Wednesday, May 10th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $17,798.22.
  • On Monday, May 8th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $16,798.32.

loanDepot Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of LDI stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $2.15. The stock had a trading volume of 191,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,011. loanDepot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $3.02. The firm has a market cap of $683.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.96.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDIGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). loanDepot had a negative net margin of 29.28% and a negative return on equity of 44.95%. The firm had revenue of $207.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.44 million. As a group, analysts forecast that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On loanDepot

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter worth about $26,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of loanDepot during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of loanDepot during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for loanDepot (NYSE:LDI)

