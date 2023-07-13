Litecoin Cash (LCC) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.58 Million

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 12th. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 31% against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $2.58 million and $1,045.80 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Litecoin Cash Profile
LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 787,160,700 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 787,082,293.7084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00275761 USD and is down -24.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $164.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
