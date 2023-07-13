Litecoin Cash (LCC) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.58 Million

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 12th. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 31% against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $2.58 million and $1,045.80 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Litecoin Cash Profile

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 787,160,700 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 787,082,293.7084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00275761 USD and is down -24.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $164.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

