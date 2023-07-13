Lisk (LSK) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $120.54 Million

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 12th. Lisk has a market cap of $120.54 million and $6.36 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for $0.85 or 0.00002795 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008875 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000257 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001914 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000913 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000899 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 142,052,885 coins. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

