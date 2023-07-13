Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Rice Partnership LLC

Rice Partnership LLC lessened its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Linde by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE LIN traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $376.68. 247,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,047,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $184.70 billion, a PE ratio of 41.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $366.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $350.19. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $383.58.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC boosted their target price on Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total value of $814,017.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,881,847.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,117 shares of company stock worth $23,861,511. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

