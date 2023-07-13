Lincoln Capital LLC Makes New $828,000 Investment in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Lincoln Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAM. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1,995.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $31.80 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.15. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a twelve month low of $26.76 and a twelve month high of $36.50.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $966.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Brookfield Asset Management to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.57.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

