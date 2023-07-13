Lincoln Capital LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Lincoln Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Bell Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $358,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Arkos Global Advisors grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 194.6% during the 4th quarter. Arkos Global Advisors now owns 12,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH opened at $267.79 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $272.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $251.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.86.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

