Lincoln Capital LLC Has $5.30 Million Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Lincoln Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the quarter. Linde makes up about 1.5% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,233,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,006,523,000 after purchasing an additional 112,484 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Linde by 6.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,587,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,315,068,000 after acquiring an additional 488,655 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $2,409,138,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Linde by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,773,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,209,414,000 after acquiring an additional 526,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Linde by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,457,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,780,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.13.

Linde Stock Up 2.1 %

Linde stock opened at $374.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $262.47 and a 52-week high of $383.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $366.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $350.19. The firm has a market cap of $183.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.58, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.84.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total value of $16,870,806.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,624,655.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,624,655.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,117 shares of company stock worth $23,861,511 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

