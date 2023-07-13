Lincoln Capital LLC Has $18.82 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Lincoln Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,781 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up about 5.2% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $18,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. BMS Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 161.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 36,714 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 22,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Starbucks Stock Up 1.0 %

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $101.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $75.73 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.94 and its 200-day moving average is $103.43.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.83%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

