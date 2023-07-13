Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.28-0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.43-1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.60 billion. Leslie’s also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.39-0.41 EPS.

Leslie’s Trading Down 2.6 %

LESL stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.52. The stock had a trading volume of 4,432,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,304,831. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day moving average of $11.56. Leslie’s has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $17.13.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $212.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.36 million. Leslie’s had a net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 54.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Leslie’s will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leslie’s

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Leslie’s from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital upgraded Leslie’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Leslie’s from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Leslie’s from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 463.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 113.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 20.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the first quarter worth $112,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the first quarter worth $183,000.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

Featured Stories

