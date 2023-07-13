Lapides Asset Management LLC Sells 49,700 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Lapides Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 49,700 shares during the period. DENTSPLY SIRONA accounts for approximately 3.9% of Lapides Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Lapides Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $6,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,412 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,721 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XRAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 17th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.13.

XRAY stock opened at $40.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.41. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.48 and a 52-week high of $43.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.02.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 8.65% and a negative net margin of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $978.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%.

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,200 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total value of $261,454.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,517.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

