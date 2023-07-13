Lapides Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Free Report) by 179.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 64,500 shares during the quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC owned about 0.51% of Cutera worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cutera by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,625 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cutera by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Cutera by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,619 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Cutera by 592.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 533 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in Cutera by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 10,304 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CUTR opened at $15.92 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.58. Cutera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.21 and a 1 year high of $54.04.

Cutera ( NASDAQ:CUTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical device company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.96). Cutera had a negative return on equity of 489.05% and a negative net margin of 36.98%. The company had revenue of $55.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.84) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cutera, Inc. will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CUTR. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Cutera from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. William Blair downgraded shares of Cutera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Cutera in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Cutera in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cutera presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Cutera, Inc provides aesthetic and dermatology solutions for medical practitioners worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and markets energy-based product platforms for medical practitioners; and distributes third-party manufactured skincare products. The company provides AviClear for the treatment of mild, moderate, and severe inflammatory acne vulgaris; Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truFlex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; and excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform.

