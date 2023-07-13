Lapides Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 150,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Magnite by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magnite by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Magnite by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Magnite by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 8,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of Magnite by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on MGNI. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Magnite in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Cannonball Research cut Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Magnite in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Magnite Stock Down 0.7 %

In other Magnite news, CTO David Buonasera sold 6,624 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total value of $88,960.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 215,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,989.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Magnite news, CTO David Buonasera sold 6,624 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total value of $88,960.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 215,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,989.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO David Day sold 21,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $301,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 424,944 shares in the company, valued at $5,949,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 202,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,496. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

MGNI stock opened at $15.20 on Thursday. Magnite, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $15.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.51 and a 200 day moving average of $11.07.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $130.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.90 million. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 31.31%. On average, research analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magnite Company Profile

(Free Report)

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

