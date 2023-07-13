Lapides Asset Management LLC Has $4 Million Stock Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Lapides Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 156,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,000 shares during the period. DXC Technology makes up 2.4% of Lapides Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Lapides Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $4,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in DXC Technology by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 53,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in DXC Technology by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 856,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,882,000 after purchasing an additional 105,676 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 591,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

DXC opened at $28.07 on Thursday. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $31.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of -10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.94.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut DXC Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on DXC Technology from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on DXC Technology from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on DXC Technology from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on DXC Technology from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.75.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

