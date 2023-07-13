Lapides Asset Management LLC Has $3.34 Million Stake in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD)

Lapides Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,200 shares during the period. Lightspeed Commerce makes up about 2.0% of Lapides Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Lapides Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Lightspeed Commerce worth $3,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 9.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,634,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,475,000 after buying an additional 393,711 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 249.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,280,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342,867 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,255,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,521,000 after purchasing an additional 327,199 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 212.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,478,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,978,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,771,000 after purchasing an additional 76,170 shares in the last quarter. 51.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

Shares of NYSE LSPD opened at $18.03 on Thursday. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $25.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.12 and a 200-day moving average of $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a current ratio of 6.21.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.17. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 146.48% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $184.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lightspeed Commerce Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

