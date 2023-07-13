Lapides Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Lapides Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,000 shares during the quarter. Stride comprises approximately 3.1% of Lapides Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Lapides Asset Management LLC owned 0.30% of Stride worth $5,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LRN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Stride by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 29,429 shares during the period. Triodos Investment Management BV grew its holdings in shares of Stride by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Stride during the fourth quarter worth about $374,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stride during the first quarter worth about $546,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Stride by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LRN shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Stride in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stride in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Stride Price Performance
Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.22. Stride had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $470.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.
Stride Company Profile
Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.
Featured Stories
