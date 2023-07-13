Lapides Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Lapides Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,000 shares during the quarter. Stride comprises approximately 3.1% of Lapides Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Lapides Asset Management LLC owned 0.30% of Stride worth $5,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LRN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Stride by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 29,429 shares during the period. Triodos Investment Management BV grew its holdings in shares of Stride by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Stride during the fourth quarter worth about $374,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stride during the first quarter worth about $546,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Stride by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Stride alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LRN shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Stride in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stride in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Stride Price Performance

LRN stock opened at $36.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Stride, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.66 and a 12-month high of $47.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.11.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.22. Stride had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $470.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Stride Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.