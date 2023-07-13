Komodo Achieves Market Capitalization of $36.56 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 13th. Over the last week, Komodo has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000863 BTC on exchanges. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $36.56 million and approximately $732,245.43 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.55 or 0.00101312 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00044862 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00027619 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000613 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 118.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.

Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.