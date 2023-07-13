KickToken (KICK) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.08 Million

KickToken (KICK) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. KickToken has a total market cap of $1.08 million and $362.15 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KickToken token can now be bought for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, KickToken has traded up 9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KickToken alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004285 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00021503 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00016564 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000088 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00013975 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,338.86 or 0.99878311 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000076 BTC.

KickToken Token Profile

KICK is a token. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,927,561 tokens. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem. KickToken’s official website is kickex.com. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom.

KickToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,927,585.84644046. The last known price of KickToken is 0.00876429 USD and is up 6.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $378.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KickToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.