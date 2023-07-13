K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) PT Lowered to C$8.50 at Scotiabank

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock opened at C$7.99 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.99 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.25. K92 Mining Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 32.48.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

