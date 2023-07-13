Jefferies Financial Group Raises Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Price Target to $28.00

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on JHG. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Janus Henderson Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. 51job reissued a maintains rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $26.90 to $27.70 in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.09.

Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $28.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Janus Henderson Group has a 12-month low of $19.09 and a 12-month high of $31.30.

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $495.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.38 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.24%.

In other news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 5,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $137,926.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,374,360.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 5,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $137,926.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,374,360.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brennan A. Hughes sold 1,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $50,017.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,570 shares in the company, valued at $121,973.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 486.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 186.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 19,944.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

