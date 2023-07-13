Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) is Bensler LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Bensler LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 5,992.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 365,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 359,519 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF makes up about 3.7% of Bensler LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Bensler LLC owned 0.73% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $18,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 572,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 75,953 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JAAA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,096,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,543. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a one year low of $48.51 and a one year high of $50.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.60.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.2527 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

