iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $255.02

iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $255.02 and last traded at $255.02, with a volume of 55759 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $252.74.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $245.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Russell 3000 ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IWV. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 423.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after buying an additional 21,657 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 684,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,656,000 after buying an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

