iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Aspiriant LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Aspiriant LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $13,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

IWN stock traded up $0.99 on Thursday, reaching $146.08. 121,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,518,468. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.76 and a 200-day moving average of $140.13. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.21 and a twelve month high of $160.21.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.