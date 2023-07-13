iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 1.5% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,376,843,000 after purchasing an additional 334,510,840 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 10,769,881 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 32,819.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,119,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,214 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $160,535,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,329.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 631,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,023,000 after acquiring an additional 682,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $193.16. The stock had a trading volume of 7,141,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,731,041. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.30. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

