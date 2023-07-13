iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Arista Wealth Management LLC

Arista Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,448 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Arista Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Arista Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $279.13. 361,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,451,359. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $202.05 and a 12-month high of $279.29. The company has a market cap of $71.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $262.69 and a 200 day moving average of $243.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

