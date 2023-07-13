iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) is Aspiriant LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Aspiriant LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,292,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,775 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for 3.3% of Aspiriant LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Aspiriant LLC owned 0.39% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $62,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 92,577.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,843,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,499,342,000 after acquiring an additional 228,596,624 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,373,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,374,338 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 891.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,049,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,327,000 after buying an additional 7,237,924 shares in the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $181,822,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,979,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,615,000 after buying an additional 1,680,250 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of EFV stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.65. 1,527,000 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The company has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.94 and a 200 day moving average of $48.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

