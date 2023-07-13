iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK) Stock Price Up 0.1%

iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.91 and last traded at $25.91. Approximately 136,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 79,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.89.

iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK – Free Report) by 280.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,519 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.27% of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

