iShares Gold Strategy ETF (BATS:IAUF) Shares Up 0.3%

iShares Gold Strategy ETF (BATS:IAUF – Get Free Report) shot up 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $58.11 and last traded at $57.90. 3,083 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $57.73.

iShares Gold Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $46.96 million, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.89.

Get iShares Gold Strategy ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Gold Strategy ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares Gold Strategy ETF by 176.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Strategy ETF by 242.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 36,696 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in iShares Gold Strategy ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Strategy ETF by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period.

About iShares Gold Strategy ETF

The iShares Gold Strategy ETF (IAUF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Gold index. The fund follows an index that provides exposure to the price performance of gold by holding gold futures and gold ETPs. IAUF was launched on Jun 6, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.