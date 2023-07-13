iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Hits New 1-Year High at $36.14

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.14 and last traded at $36.08, with a volume of 65351 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.85.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $743.18 million, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.27.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.0874 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USXF. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 4,235 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 119,605.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,372,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369,295 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 113.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 169,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after buying an additional 89,792 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

