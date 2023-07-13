iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Hits New 1-Year High at $36.14

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.14 and last traded at $36.08, with a volume of 65351 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.85.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 0.9 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $743.18 million, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.27.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.0874 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF
About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF
The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.
