iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Core Wealth Advisors Inc.

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,586 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 5.4% of Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,812,489,000 after acquiring an additional 953,293,870 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,491,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,681 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,983,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,923,000 after acquiring an additional 201,251 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,887,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,248,000 after acquiring an additional 141,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,673,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,866,000 after acquiring an additional 438,454 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IEFA traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,972,191 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.51. The company has a market capitalization of $98.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

