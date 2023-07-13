iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Stock Position Raised by Heirloom Wealth Management

Heirloom Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 40.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,929 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 8.1% of Heirloom Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Heirloom Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $16,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEI. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 802.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 164.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ IEI traded up $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $115.83. 428,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,794,542. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.26 and a 12 month high of $121.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.15.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.2221 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

