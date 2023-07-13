Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT) Shares to Split on Monday, July 17th

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 17th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, July 17th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, July 17th.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSPT opened at $297.69 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $213.47 and a 12-month high of $299.18.

