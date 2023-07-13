Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Position Decreased by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 43.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,797 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $7,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 2,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 42.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QQQ stock opened at $372.82 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $352.56 and its 200-day moving average is $327.36. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $374.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.504 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

