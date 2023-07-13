Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Holdings Trimmed by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 836.7% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $372.82 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $374.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $352.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $327.36.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

