Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Balanced Risk Allocation Share Portfolio (LON:IVPB) Raises Dividend to GBX 3 Per Share

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Balanced Risk Allocation Share Portfolio (LON:IVPB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This is a boost from Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Balanced Risk Allocation Share Portfolio’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Balanced Risk Allocation Share Portfolio Stock Performance
IVPB remained flat at GBX 122.50 ($1.58) on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 14,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,191. The firm has a market cap of £5.07 million and a PE ratio of -2,041.67. Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Balanced Risk Allocation Share Portfolio has a 1 year low of GBX 110.50 ($1.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 157.46 ($2.03). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 129.58 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 133.72.
About Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Balanced Risk Allocation Share Portfolio
