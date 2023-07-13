Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Balanced Risk Allocation Share Portfolio (LON:IVPB) Raises Dividend to GBX 3 Per Share

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Balanced Risk Allocation Share Portfolio (LON:IVPB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This is a boost from Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Balanced Risk Allocation Share Portfolio’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Balanced Risk Allocation Share Portfolio Stock Performance

IVPB remained flat at GBX 122.50 ($1.58) on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 14,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,191. The firm has a market cap of £5.07 million and a PE ratio of -2,041.67. Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Balanced Risk Allocation Share Portfolio has a 1 year low of GBX 110.50 ($1.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 157.46 ($2.03). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 129.58 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 133.72.

About Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Balanced Risk Allocation Share Portfolio

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Balanced Risk Share Portfolio is a multi-asset mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. It invests in the public equity, fixed income and commodities markets across the globe. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE World Index World.

