Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) Shares Scheduled to Split on Monday, July 17th

Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ – Free Report) shares are scheduled to split on Monday, July 17th. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, July 17th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, July 17th.

Invesco Dynamic Software ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF stock opened at $111.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $206.48 million, a P/E ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.01. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a 12 month low of $85.67 and a 12 month high of $111.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Dynamic Software ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSJ. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 146.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000.

Invesco Dynamic Software ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

