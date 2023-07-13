Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) Shares to Split on Monday, July 17th

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to split on Monday, July 17th. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, July 17th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, July 17th.

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF stock opened at $136.57 on Thursday. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a twelve month low of $82.82 and a twelve month high of $138.00. The stock has a market cap of $626.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.79 and its 200 day moving average is $118.64.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 142,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 94,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,592,000 after purchasing an additional 21,674 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 86,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,774,000 after purchasing an additional 8,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 77,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,088,000 after purchasing an additional 8,294 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

