Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF Stock to Split on Monday, July 17th (NASDAQ:PTF)

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 17th. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, July 17th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, July 17th.

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF stock opened at $148.75 on Thursday. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $98.88 and a twelve month high of $150.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.0579 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTF. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,781,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 128,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,623,000 after purchasing an additional 61,639 shares during the last quarter. Theory Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,051,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,062,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 10,662 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

