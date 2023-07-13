Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF Stock to Split on Monday, July 17th (NASDAQ:PTF)

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 17th. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, July 17th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, July 17th.
Shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF stock opened at $148.75 on Thursday. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $98.88 and a twelve month high of $150.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.23.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.0579 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.
PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.
