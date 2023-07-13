Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.59 and last traded at $23.47. Approximately 599,581 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 1,272,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.30.

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 100.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 191.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the period. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund

Deutsche Bank is a leading global investment bank with a strong and profitable private clients franchise. A leader in Germany and Europe, the bank is continuously growing in North America, Asia and key emerging markets. Deutsche Bank offers unparalleled financial services in countries throughout the world.

