Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,601 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $10,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 86.8% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 71 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 166.7% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU opened at $476.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $440.87 and a 200-day moving average of $424.47. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $352.63 and a one year high of $490.83. The company has a market cap of $133.56 billion, a PE ratio of 60.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.39%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total transaction of $639,268.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,199. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total value of $639,268.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,199. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,422 shares of company stock worth $25,405,260. 3.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.85.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

