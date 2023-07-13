Internet Computer Price Hits $4.11 on Exchanges (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 12th. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $1.80 billion and approximately $15.16 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer token can now be purchased for $4.11 or 0.00013564 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Internet Computer Token Profile

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 500,256,528 tokens and its circulating supply is 437,788,458 tokens. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

