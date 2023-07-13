International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Stock Up 10.8 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:THM opened at $0.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.64 million, a P/E ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 0.70. International Tower Hill Mines has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.52.

Institutional Trading of International Tower Hill Mines

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in International Tower Hill Mines stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) by 314.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,808 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,910 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in International Tower Hill Mines were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 55.34% of the company’s stock.

About International Tower Hill Mines

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

