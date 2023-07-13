Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Director Sells $164,212.18 in Stock

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.42, for a total transaction of $164,212.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,214.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:INSP traded up $5.36 on Wednesday, hitting $317.97. 280,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,460. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -200.71 and a beta of 1.44. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.62 and a 52 week high of $327.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $303.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.88.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.06 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on INSP shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $304.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $315.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $321.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 7,850.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

