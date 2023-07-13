Insider Selling: Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Director Sells 8,885 Shares of Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) Director Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $61,217.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,520,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,813,516.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Blake Borgeson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 27th, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total value of $65,660.15.

On Tuesday, June 13th, Blake Borgeson sold 15,485 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total value of $154,540.30.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total value of $78,099.15.

On Tuesday, May 16th, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.09, for a total value of $45,224.65.

On Tuesday, April 18th, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $52,688.05.

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $12.44. 27,115,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,317,370. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75 and a beta of -0.49. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $14.99.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.93 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.15% and a negative net margin of 533.45%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $41,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,888.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,029.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 7,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RXRX shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.40.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

