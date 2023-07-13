Insider Selling: Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) SVP Sells 3,091 Shares of Stock

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) SVP Joshua Scutt sold 3,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $618,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,156,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Paylocity Stock Up 5.0 %

NASDAQ PCTY traded up $10.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $214.32. 699,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,496. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $160.00 and a 1 year high of $276.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.23 and a beta of 1.08.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.18. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The business had revenue of $339.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Paylocity

A number of research firms have weighed in on PCTY. DA Davidson raised shares of Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $211.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $199.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Paylocity from $297.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.87.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Paylocity by 803.5% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 7,714 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 14.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 3,528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 186.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 8,590 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity in the second quarter worth about $2,000,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 12.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

