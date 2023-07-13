Insider Selling: Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) COO Sells 17,774 Shares of Stock

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) COO Katie Seitz Evans sold 17,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $266,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 356,071 shares in the company, valued at $5,341,065. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Katie Seitz Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 12th, Katie Seitz Evans sold 11,098 shares of Magnite stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total transaction of $149,046.14.

On Tuesday, May 16th, Katie Seitz Evans sold 7,450 shares of Magnite stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $81,056.00.

Magnite stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.48. 2,108,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,589,072. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Magnite, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $15.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 2.14.

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $130.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.90 million. Magnite had a negative net margin of 31.31% and a positive return on equity of 3.29%. Analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MGNI shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Magnite in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Magnite in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Cannonball Research downgraded shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.22.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magnite by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,090,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,435,000 after acquiring an additional 262,869 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Magnite by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 10,453,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,707,000 after acquiring an additional 35,988 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Magnite by 132.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,221,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,904 shares in the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Magnite by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,106,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,042,000 after acquiring an additional 340,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Magnite by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,676,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

